Man overdoses in detention facility: police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man overdosed Sunday evening at a New Haven detention facility and was provided medical treatment after he was allegedly passed narcotics from another prisoner in a neighboring cell, police said.

New Haven police officers at the detention facility were told a prisoner had a medical emergency. The detention facility's supervisor immediately called for an ambulance to care for the prisoner, police said.

Officers monitored the man until American Medical Response arrived and transported him to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated, according to police.

Police said camera footage revealed the prisoner receiving something from another prisoner that was passed from cell to cell, as did interviews conducted as part of the investigation.

According to police, all prisoners are searched when entering the facility.

The ill man was treated and released from the hospital back into the detention facility.

Detectives from the department's Major Crimes Unit are investigating, and the other prisoner was charged with bringing a controlled substance into the Detention Facility. The Internal Affairs Unit will also be investigating to make sure all policies and procedures were followed by the Detention Officers.

