Man sentenced for living under stolen identity for 20 years

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A St. Lucia citizen residing in Bridgeport was sentenced to nine months in prison, already served, on Tuesday after allegedly acquiring federal documents under an assumed identity.

Adrian Joseph, 55, has been living under an assumed identity for approximately 20 years, according to court documents.

With the stolen identity, Joseph had gotten multiple identity documents from governmental agencies including a U.S. passport, a Social Security Account Number card, a City of Bridgeport Voting registration card, and a Connecticut driver's license.

In February 2020, Joseph visited the Connecticut DMV in Norwalk and used fraudulent identity documents, and successfully applied for and received a REAL ID diver's license.

The person whose identity Joseph used told the government that his identity documents were stolen in the late 1990s.

Joseph pleaded guilty on Aug. 2 to one count of use of a passport secured by a false statement and one count of false representation of a social security account number, this carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.

Joseph, who is detained, faces deportation proceedings.

