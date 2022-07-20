Meriden man violates protective order, assaults woman and dog: Police

Villanueva allegedly punched the dog repeatedly causing the dog to bleed from the head and strangled the victim.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden man was issued a warrant and arrested after police received a complaint of a domestic violence incident involving the man.

On June 14, officers were notified of a complaint of domestic violence that said the accused ex-boyfriend, Bryan Villanueva, had come to the victim's house uninvited and refused to leave, according to police.

The victim's dog began to bark at Villanueva, and he began to punch the dog repeatedly causing the dog to bleed from the head, police said.

When the victim tried to defend the dog, Villanueva began to strangle the victim. The victim was able to fight off Villanueva and he left the home. Villanueva had a protective order against him, police said.

An arrest warrant was submitted to the court and he was arrested and charged on July 12 with Disorderly Conduct, Strangulation, Violation of Protective Order, Assault, Cruelty to Animals, and Burglary in the First Degree. His bond was set at $50,0000.

