Man arrested after stolen car crash leaves 11 injured: Meriden Police

Police arrested the driver of the Accord, identified as 34-year-old William Herschler of Meriden, after the car was found to be stolen out of Bridgeport.

MERIDEN, Conn — Eleven people were injured after a three-car crash in Meriden Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police said that officers responded around 4:10 p.m. to a three-car crash at the intersection of Windsor Ave at West Main St. All three cars had heavy, disabling damage and 11 people at the scene were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Following a preliminary investigation, police determined that a 2003 Honda Accord was traveling north on North Third St, crossing the intersection of West Main St, when it struck a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt that was traveling west on West Main St. The Accord continued traveling along West Main St onto Windsor Ave and then hit a 2013 Nissan Altima head-on.

Police said that out of the 11 people hospitalized, 5 were riding in the Altima, 4 were in the Cobalt, and 2 were in the Accord.

During the investigation, police arrested the driver of the Accord, identified as 34-year-old William Herschler of Meriden, after the car was found to be stolen out of Bridgeport. He is currently in police custody and being charged with the stolen motor vehicle. He is also being held on a $100,000 bond.

The crash is being investigated by Officer Patrick Ouellette and Sgt. Stanley Zajac of the Meriden Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit. Police ask any witnesses or people with video of the crash to call the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6201.

