Fourth person arrested for involvement in Meriden street takeover in May: Police

Meriden police announced Friday that Selyah Rivera, 18, was arrested for his involvement in the takeover that took place on May 6.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A fourth person was arrested in connection to a street takeover outside the Lowe’s Outlet Store in Meriden early last month.

Meriden police announced that Selyah Rivera, 18, was arrested on Monday for her involvement in the takeover on May 6.

Officers were called to the store, located on East Main Street, around 11 p.m. that evening for a report of a large number of vehicles gathered in the parking lot. When they arrived in marked cruisers, an individual waving a Mexican flag appeared to signal to a group of about 30 to 40 people to come toward him.

The group then swarmed the police cruiser, preventing the officer from being able to drive in any direction. The officer’s dash camera captured several people screaming at the officer before jumping on its hood and stomping on it several times.

Rivera faces charges of rioting, breach of peace, interfering with police, unlawful assembly and criminal trespass. She was held on a $25,000.

The Meriden Police Department and other local, state and federal law enforcement are working together to identify any other people suspected of participating in the street takeover.

Tatianna Ortiz, 18, and Shawn Mills, 22, were arrested on May 25 for their alleged involvement. They are facing charges of rioting, criminal mischief, breach of peace, interfering with police, unlawful assembly and criminal trespass.

Jarid Weymer, 22, was arrested on June 19. He faces rioting, criminal mischief, breach of peace, interfering with police, unlawful assembly and criminal trespass charges. He is held on a $250,000 bond and there is an active arrest warrant for his alleged involvement in a similar incident in a nearby town, police said.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.