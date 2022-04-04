Arrest made following fiery crash at Meriden gas station: police

On Sunday afternoon, Lopez was allegedly passing cars on the wrong side of the road on Cook Avenue. His SUV lost control and hit the gas pumps, starting a fire

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man accused of driving on the wrong side of the road which led to a fiery crash at a Meriden gas station has been arrested, according to police.

Ricardo Lopez, 24, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, traveling unreasonably fast and unsafe passing.

On Sunday afternoon, Lopez was allegedly passing cars on the wrong side of the road on Cook Avenue. The SUV lost control and veered into the parking lot of GasMan Food & Fuel. The SUV then rolled and hit the pumps, starting a fire.

There were no injuries reported, police said.

The owner of the gas station told FOX61 Monday he is thankful no one was hurt. He's also calling on the city to do something about the speeding cars and tough blind spots near his business.

"I'm requesting that someone puts up a sign or blinking light," explained Shahid Imran. "It's the safety of life; it's not only about my business, but it's also the safety of human beings, and that's my main concern."

It is not clear how long the gas pumps will be off as cleanup continues. In the meantime, the store is open for businesses, and the diesel pump is up and running.

Lopez's bond was set to $2,500 and was ordered to appear in court on April 18.

