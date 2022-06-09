Bullet pierces Maloney High School classroom window: Meriden police

Meriden police detectives were called to the school to further investigate and they recovered a small caliber projectile, found lodged in pipe insulation.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Meriden police and school officials are investigating after a window of a Maloney High School classroom appeared to have been damaged by a bullet.

Maloney staff alerted the school's resource officer Monday of damage to a third-floor classroom outdoor window, which is on the rear side of the building, according to police.

The investigation revealed that school staff discovered the bullet hole in the window on Thursday, June 2, while conducting routine inspections, police said.

Meriden police detectives were called to the school to further investigate and they recovered a small caliber projectile, found lodged in pipe insulation.

Police do not know when the actual incident took place, and there were neither recent calls in the area nor known camera footage of the incident.

It is believed it was an isolated incident that happened after school hours, Superintendent Mark Benigni said in a letter to Maloney families Thursday.

The investigation remains open. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Officer Arscott at 203-630-6201 or marscott@meridenct.gov.

