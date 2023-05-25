Suspect wanted after escape from Mid-State Medical Center

Cheshire police said Michael Zimmitti was at the medical center for treatment when he escaped from custody and remains at large.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Cheshire police are searching for a suspect they said escaped custody while being treated at Mid-State Medical Center in Meriden.

Officials said 29-year-old Michael Zimmitti was taken into custody on Wednesday on an arrest warrant, charging him with first-degree theft of a motor vehicle and illegal use of a payment card.

Zimmitti was held on a $100,000 bond, and while at Mid-State Medical Center on Lewis Avenue, police said he escaped from custody and is still at large. Police did not specify why Zimmitti was at the medical center other than that he was receiving "treatment."

Zimmitti is described as standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair. Cheshire police said he also has several tattoos in various locations on his body.



In addition to the Cheshire Police Department charges, Zimmitti has an outstanding warrant out of Meriden for third-degree robbery, second-degree breach of peace, and criminal attempt to commit larceny.

If anyone knows the location or information leading to the capture of Zimmitti, they're asked to call 203-271-5500.

