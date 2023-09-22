CSP graduates first female motor unit member in agency's 120-year history

The motor unit class involved an intensive three-week training that is both physically and mentally demanding.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A female Connecticut state trooper made history Friday after becoming the first woman to become a member of the agency’s motor unit.

Trooper First Class Jillian Leca, who is also part of the Connecticut State Police firearms training unit, was among the 12 law enforcement officers to graduate from the State Police Motor School, the agency announced Friday. The other graduates included seven state troopers and four municipal officers.

According to state police, the motor unit class involved an intensive three-week training that is both physically and mentally demanding.

The graduates were Trooper First Class David Hawley, Trooper Andrew Orzech, Trooper First Class Craig Strom, Trooper First Class Patrick Guertin, Trooper Jacon Messier, Trooper Roberto Antonucci, Trooper First Class Phillip Soucy, Enfield police Officer Eric Pangaro, East Hartford police officers Scott Cowan and Niko Krzynowek and Meriden police Officer Michael Ford.

This was the largest class of troopers to ever graduate from the State Police Motor School.

