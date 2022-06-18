Fire in Meriden leaves 8 people displaced

None of the residents or firefighters were injured.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A fire in a Meriden apartment complex Saturday afternoon has left eight people displaced.

Fire Chief Kenneth Morgan said the third alarm fire happened on Crown St.

One of the apartments had fire damage and one apartment had water damage and damage to exposure structures.

Morgan said everyone that lives in these apartments has been accounted for and there are no injuries to residents or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but fire officials know it's a wind-driven fire.

Fire officials remained on the scene for at least 30 to 45 minutes after the scene was determined to be safe.



Morgan said they are currently working with Red Cross to help the displaced families. The entire apartment building has lost power due to the fire so the number of people displayed may go higher than eight.

