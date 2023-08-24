Former SCSU police officer found guilty of risk of injury to minor

The incident happened in 2019.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A jury has found a former Southern Connecticut State University police officer guilty of risk of injury to a minor.

A Superior Court jury on Wednesday found Emmanuel Cordero, 41, of Meriden, guilty of the crime of Risk of Injury to a Minor.

Court officials said the conviction stems from an incident that occurred on November 13, 2019, in Hamden. The victim in the case was 12 years old at the time. At the time of the incident, the defendant was employed as a police officer with Southern Connecticut State University. The case was investigated by the Hamden Police Department.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 16.

