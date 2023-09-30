4 displaced after house fire in Meriden

It took about an hour and a half to bring the fire under control, according to fire officials.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Four residents were displaced and a firefighter was injured after a house fire in Meriden on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on James St. at 6:54 a.m. Units arrived four minutes later to find heavy fire on the two-and-a-half-story multi-family home.

A second alarm was called and fire crews attacked the fire coming from the third floor.

It took about an hour and a half to bring the fire under control, according to fire officials.

All the occupants of the home were evacuated and did not report any injuries. One firefighter was taken to an area hospital with "non-critical" injuries and is expected to be released from the hospital later Saturday.

The four residents have been displaced.

Wallingford, Middletown, and Southington Fire Departments covered the City of Meriden while firefighters responded to this call.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

