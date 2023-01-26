Investigation underway after student brings gun to school in Meriden: Officials

The report was "immediately investigated", which included an interview with the student. The student admitted to the allegation, Meriden school officials said.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden middle school student is under investigation after admitting to bringing a gun to school on Tuesday, according to school officials.

A parent reported to school officials Thursday that a student had brought a gun to Washington Middle School on Tuesday, Superintendent Mark Benigni told the school community in a letter.

The report was "immediately investigated", which included an interview with the student. The student admitted to the allegation, school officials said.

Meriden police are assisting in this investigation; they have met with the student's family and will be pursuing criminal charges, according to the superintendent.

"The safety of students and other members of the school community is our first priority, and the Meriden Police Department has assured us that the unfortunate incident that happened on Tuesday does not present any ongoing danger to others," Benigni said.

Meriden police later provided more information saying that a parent reported to staff that the student had brought a firearm to the school. School staff initiated an investigation, with the assistance of School Resource Officer (SRO) Corey Sampson. Sampson was conducting a walk-through at the school when the initial report was received.

School staff and the police department began investigating and that's when the student admitted to bringing the weapon, initially reported as a BB gun, to school. The SRO, with the help of Meriden police's Special Crimes Division, met with the parents and the student. It was learned that the student had taken a handgun owned by the parents from a locked case and brought it to school.

Police said that the parents are licensed gun owners and that the gun was properly stored in a locked safe. No ammunition was stored with the firearm. The student discovered where the key was hidden and used it to get the firearm without the parent’s knowledge or consent.

The juvenile has been referred to juvenile court and this incident will be investigated further by the Special Crimes Division. Police believe this appears to be an isolated incident and that there's no threat of harm or danger to others.

Meriden police will have an increased police presence at Washington Middle School on Friday in an effort to help lessen any fears or concerns parents, students, or staff may have.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.