Lightning strike likely caused attic fire in Meriden apartment, displacing around 100: Firefighters

MERIDEN, Conn. — As many as 100 people have been displaced after a lightning strike caused an apartment fire in Meriden that left the attic charred and units damaged from smoke and water, according to fire officials.

The Meriden Fire Department was called to a multi-unit four-story apartment building on 250 East Main St. around 6:15 p.m. Friday, where they found heavy smoke coming from the attic.

The call escalated to a three-alarm fire and firefighters from New Britain, Southington, Middletown, Wallingford and Berlin responded to assist. It took about an hour to bring the fire under control.

The whole attic was engulfed in flames and there was water and smoke damage throughout the building, firefighters said.

Fire officials determined that a lightning strike caused the fire, using information a witness provided.

The Red Cross is assisting around 20 people who have been displaced. In the meantime, the Senior Center is being used as a temporary shelter and Animal Control is assisting with pets.

The building management is working to survey the damage and determine how many units can be re-opened for residents, firefighters said.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

