'Outstanding police work': Man wanted for attempted murder captured in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man accused of attempted murder in Vermont was taken into custody in Connecticut Friday after a car theft and police chase led to his arrest, according to Meriden police.

Patrol officers were searching for a Mercedes C300 stolen from an area gas station at around 5 p.m. Friday. A short time later, police said they found the car parked near Pratt Street at Center Street.

The suspect, identified as Matthew Champagne, 19, tried to drive away from Officer Raeshaun Finney but ended up stopping the car and running away.

Officer Finney ran after Champagne and apprehended him a short time later, police said.

Police discovered Champagne was wanted out of the State of Vermont for attempted murder and that there was an extraditable arrest warrant out for him.

Police said Champagne was charged with larceny, interfering with police, reckless driving, engaging in a police pursuit, and operating a car without a license.

He was held on a $50,000 bond and Vermont police are planning to extradite Champagne to Vermont.

Champagne was listed as being homeless, according to Meriden police.

"This is just another case of outstanding police work and thanks to the exceptional effort of Officer Finney, another dangerous felon has been removed from our community," police said.

