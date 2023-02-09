Police investigate anonymous bomb threat made against Meriden business

The call was made to Jonal Laboratories on Thursday morning, prompting a search of the business' two buildings in the city.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Meriden police and fire departments are investigating after an anonymous bomb threat was called into a local business Thursday morning.

Police said an employee at the call center for Jonal Laboratories received a call from an anonymous person who indicated that there was a bomb inside the building.

The caller then reportedly hung up without giving any additional details.

Police said they, along with the fire department, immediately responded. Jonal Laboratories, which specializes in complex aerospace seal solutions, has two locations. One building is located at 456 Center Street, and another is at 290 Pratt Street.

First responders are checking both buildings, police said. The Connecticut State Police department is also assisting with a K9 building search as of 11:30 a.m.

Police said the Center Street location was cleared but that investigators were still at the Pratt Street location.

This is a developing story.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

