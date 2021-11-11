Playset donated to Meriden boy with cancer

The Roc Solid Foundation brings playsets to families of kids battling cancer anywhere in the contiguous United States.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A 4-year-old battling leukemia in Meriden is one of the latest kids to be given a donation of a backyard playset.

Earlier this month, nonprofit Roc Solid Foundation teamed up with State Farm to give Naaman a playset, as he battles pediatric cancer. He and his family got the materials and hardware, as well as swag from Rock Solid.

The nonprofit has a program called Roc Solid On Demand, which brings playsets to families of kids battling cancer anywhere in the contiguous United States.

Roc Solid Foundation founder Eric Newman is also a pediatric cancer survivor, who aims to help others through the power of play.

"This year looks very different than we ever expected, but we are so grateful for their continued support as this new program has evolved, so we can continue to provide play to kids during a very difficult time," Newman said.

State Farm noted that kids with compromised immune systems need a safe space to play. They also said when kids are playing, they aren't thinking about cancer.

State Farm said they are excited about the partnership to give Naaman a safe place to play and make memories with his family.

"Seeing Naaman’s smile as he plays on his new play set is what this program is all about," the company added.

Roc Solid said on their website that around 16,000 kids are diagnosed with cancer each year, and so far they have provided playsets and Ready Bags to 16% of those affected kids and their families.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.