Meriden car thieves take SUV with sleeping infant inside; child later found safe

The child slept through the incident and was found safe, police said.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Jeep was stolen in Meriden last week and a child sleeping in a car seat was recovered safely a short time later, police said.

Meriden police said the incident took place on April 30, around 10:45 p.m. Officers were called to the Liberty Bank at 852 East Main Street for the report of a stolen 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee was taken. Inside the Jeep was an 8-month-old child. It was not known which way the SUV went when it left the scene.

Moments later an officer on patrol less than a half-mile away on East Main Street in the area of the Interstate-91 overpass noticed a silver SUV on the northbound side of the highway. The vehicle reportedly had its flashers on in the breakdown lane.

When he got to the vehicle, the officer saw that it was the stolen Jeep, police said. Officers found the baby sleeping in her car seat and said she had remained asleep during the incident.

Police said the child was uninjured and reunited with her family.

A search area was established and the Middletown Police Department responded with a K-9 and drone unit, but they did not locate any suspects.

If anybody witnessed this incident or has any information that may assist the Meriden Police with their investigation please call Officer Golebiewski at 203-630-6201, or zgolebiewski@meridenct.gov.

