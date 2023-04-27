Meriden City Manager arrested on DUI charges for wrong-way crash: City officials

City officials said they and Coon both agreed "that he will take time away from City Hall to focus on his health and address the incident."

MERIDEN, Conn. — Meriden's City Manager will "take time away" from his job as he faces DUI charges from a recent arrest, according to city officials.

City officials said that state police were called to Route 3 north near the East Hartford/Glastonbury line for a wrong-way crash overnight Wednesday and troopers found City Manager Tim Coon at the scene. State police allege Coon was driving the wrong way and his car crashed when trying to exit Route 3 and merge with Route 2, city officials said.

Coon was arrested and now faces multiple charges related to allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, city officials said.

Coon was not injured in the crash, according to city officials.

City officials said they and Coon both agreed "that he will take time away from City Hall to focus on his health and address the incident."

Fire Chief Ken Morgan will serve as Acting City Manager for the time being.

"The City Council is taking this time to gather pertinent information to address this matter during the next scheduled Council meeting, next Monday, May 1," Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati and City Council Leadership and Meriden's Legal Department said in a join statement.

In a statement, Coon said he does not plan to resign and the City Council has not asked him to resign.

“I want to apologize to everyone in Meriden for my actions," Coon said in a statement. "I have let all of you down. I have received strong support from the City Council and others throughout the city. And for that, I am truly thankful."

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.