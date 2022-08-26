Meriden man who 'accidentally shot' son while showing him gun turns himself in: Police

The teen is recovering after the incident, police said.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Two weeks after a 17-year-old was airlifted and hospitalized when he was "accidentally shot," his father has turned himself in to police.

Justin Mergel turned himself in Friday morning on an outstanding warrant.

On Aug. 12, the teen was airlifted to the hospital after he was shot one time in the right side of his body near the shoulder/chest area. The teen is recovering after the incident, police said.

According to police, Mergel was showing the teen the weapon, a 9mm handgun, when it discharged.

Police charged Mergel with assault, reckless endangerment, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He was held on a $75,000 bond.

The Meriden Police Department asks residents to "treat all guns as though they are loaded and take time to double check to make sure they are unloaded while handling them."

Free gun locks are available at the Meriden Police Department's front desk upon request.

