Meriden crews battling 4-alarm fire at company building

MERIDEN, Conn. — Meriden crews are battling a four-alarm fire at the former Custom Chrome Plating company building on Friday night.

Meriden fire dispatch said the building is located at 169 Pratt St. Upon arrival, the Meriden Fire Department encountered heavy smoke

Fire Chief Ken Morgan said crews rescued one individual, but it’s unclear why they were in the building given that it is vacant. It’s also unclear what the condition of this individual is.

Morgan also said that perhaps, close to a dozen other fire departments are assisting Meriden’s through mutual aid.

