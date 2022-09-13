Man dies after scooter crash in Meriden

When police arrived, they found two Good Samaritans providing emergency care to an unresponsive man.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden man died after crashing his scooter on South Colony Street on Monday evening, police said.

Around 7:40 p.m. callers reported that a man crashed his scooter in the area of 479 South Colony Street, according to police.

When police arrived, they found two Good Samaritans providing emergency care to an unresponsive man. Emergency crews arrived and began treating the man on the scene before taking him to MidState Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation determined that the 48-year-old man was driving north on Old Colony Road from Wallingford. He turned onto South Colony Street heading north before crashing.

The victim was found lying in the front yard of 479 South Colony Street with the scooter on its side.

At this time the man did not appear to have had any major trauma and the police investigation is ongoing pending the results of an autopsy.

Police have not released the name of the man.

The Meriden Police Major Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating this incident. Anyone with information or video footage of this crash is asked to call the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6201.

