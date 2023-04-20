x
Meriden

Multi-person fight, fire breaks out at Meriden apartment leaving 1 person injured: Police

Police said they received a report around 1 a.m. of a fight breaking out on Colony Street. When they got to the scene, they were told there was also a fire.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

MERIDEN, Conn — Police are investigating after a fight broke out at a Meriden apartment, followed by a fire, and one woman was sent to the hospital. 

Officials said the department received a complaint around 1 a.m. of "multiple people" fighting on Colony Street, between Platt Avenue and Cross Street. 

When officers got to the scene, they found several people outside of a multi-unit home. The people at the scene said there was a fire on the second floor. 

When officers entered the building, they found a woman with a head wound that looked to be caused by a "blunt instrument" and a burned arm. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries while the fire department doused the blaze. Her condition isn't known at this time.

Police said that officials are still investigating who was involved in the incident, and the fire marshal is investigating the source of the fire. 

According to police, there is a lack of cooperation in the investigation and with the information provided by the people at the scene. Anyone with information regarding the fight and fire is asked to contact Detective Hadir at 203-630-6250 or email jhadir@meridenct.gov.

