Person in custody after search for driver who evaded Meriden crash: Police

Police found a damaged vehicle unoccupied in the area of Liberty Street and Sunset Avenue. Police said the driver ran off on foot, prompting the search.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Video above is from previous report.

A person is in custody after police were searching for a person of interest allegedly fleeing from a crash scene in Meriden Thursday morning.

The search prompted a lockdown at Meriden City Hall and a lockout at Roger Sherman Elementary and Maloney High School. Activity in these building are now back to normal and reopened.

The search for the individual started after Meriden police were called around 8 a.m. to Interstate-691 in the area of Broad Street for a report of a crash, and a vehicle involved driving away from the scene.

Connecticut state police and K9 units assisted in the search. The person of interest is now in custody, police said.

There is no danger to the public at this time, police said.

This is a developing story. There is a FOX61 crew at the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

