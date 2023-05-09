Meriden Major Crimes Unit welcomes first woman in the department's history

The Meriden Police Department issued a statement on their Facebook page making the announcement Tuesday morning.

MERIDEN, Conn. — For the first time ever, the Meriden Police Department has assigned a woman to the Major Crimes Unit in the Meriden Detective Division.

The Meriden Police Department issued a statement on their Facebook page making the announcement Tuesday morning. While there have been woman detectives in the past, Detective Maria Case is the first woman assigned to the Major Crimes Unit.

In the Facebook post, Meriden PD congratulated the detective. They also continued saying they value diversity within the department and this appointment is another example of their actions aligning with their objectives.

Historic Assignment- The Meriden Police Department is happy to announce the assignment of Det. Maria Case to the Major... Posted by Meriden Police Department on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Meriden PD continued by saying they want all children in the community to know that they can excel and that having a woman detective investigating major crimes is a mechanism to help them feel empowered.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.