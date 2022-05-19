Meriden Mall shoppers scramble as someone throws money from upper floor

Someone on the second floor threw bills down to shoppers below

MERIDEN, Conn. — Mall goers in Meriden were shocked and surprised during their shopping trip Tuesday, when money started falling from above.

Someone was leaning over the railing on the second floor, tossing out cash to the floor below. And no, those weren't fake bills, they were real!

A FOX61 viewer, Wendy, took these videos at the Meriden Mall Tuesday, as shoppers scrambled to pick up the money.

Wendy said her kids and her husband managed to grab $20.



She said no one knows who the two men were or why they started tossing all that cash.

The total amount of cash tossed over the railing is unknown.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

