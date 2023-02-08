Meriden high school coach charged with voyeurism: Police

Police said a student saw the coach recording and reported it, launching the investigation.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A high school coach in Meriden was charged with voyeurism after he allegedly recorded students in a bathroom, police said.

The Special Crimes Unit began its investigation after a student came forward in January 2023.

According to police, the incident happened at O.H. Platt High School. A student reported to the Meriden Public School System that they saw a cell phone that was recording in a bathroom while students were getting prepared to change after sports practice.

The suspect in the case was 23-year-old Daniel Barillaro Jr., who is a coach for Platt High School, police said.

Meriden police said that during the investigation, Barillaro's phone was seized and later looked through. During the analysis, they didn't find any additional acts of voyeurism or victims identified.

An arrest warrant was obtained from Meriden Superior Court, charging Barillaro with voyeurism.

Immediately after the allegation, Barillaro was placed on leave by Meriden Public Schools and did not have access to children, police said.

On Feb. 7, Barillaro turned himself in to the police department and was released after posting a $5,000 bond. He's expected back in court on Feb. 22.

The police department acknowledged the student's bravery in coming forward and reporting what had happened.

If anybody has further information about this case please contact Det. Kevin Ieraci at 203-630-6294 or kieraci@meridenct.gov.

