Meriden woman fires shot at car with infant inside: Police

The victim had a no-contact protective order against the suspect who had chased after them on West Main Street

MERIDEN, Conn — A woman allegedly fired shots at a car with an infant and a person she had a no-contact order with inside, Meriden police said.

Around 3:15 p.m. Monday, police were called to West Main Street and North First Street, just blocks from the police department for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a 9mm shell casing at the intersection. Police said they determined it to be a domestic violence incident.

Police said 23-year-old Meriden resident Shanice Perez was running after someone on West Main Street. According to police, the victim had a no-contact protective order against Perez. When the victim got into a car, Perez allegedly fired at the car as it drove away. There were three adults and an infant in the car at the time, according to police.

Perez then ran west on West Main Street and was apprehended a short time later near her home. Police searched her home and found three 9mm bullets and a firearm holster. Police said Perez is a felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Officials said the gun has not been recovered and believe Perez hid it or gave it to someone else. According to officials, the "recovery of this firearm is critically important to public safety."

Perez was charged with violation of a protective order, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition, breach of peace, criminal attempt of assault in the 1st degree, risk of injury to a minor, criminal use of a firearm, and reckless endangerment in the first degree (3 counts).

She was held on $1.5 million bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Thomas Giannakopoulos tgiannakopoulos@meridenct.gov and 203-630-6339.

