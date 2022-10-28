x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Meriden

Police investigating shooting in Meriden

Police responded to a location on West Main Street near Bradley Avenue around 9 p.m. on Friday.
Credit: FOX61
Meriden Police investigate a shooting on West Main Street, Friday, October 28th, 2022.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Meriden

Not many details are available, but police responded to a location on West Main Street near Bradley Avenue around 9 p.m. on Friday.  

Police on the scene confirmed to FOX61 that they were investigating a shooting, but could not provide information about the severity of injuries or any suspects.  

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX61 for updates.

RELATED: Former Coventry coach sentenced 10 year for soliciting sexual photos from minors

RELATED: New Haven homicide solved after 3 years

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Teen 'accidentally shot' while dad was showing him gun: Meriden police

Before You Leave, Check This Out