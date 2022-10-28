Police investigating shooting in Meriden

Police responded to a location on West Main Street near Bradley Avenue around 9 p.m. on Friday.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Meriden.

Not many details are available, but police responded to a location on West Main Street near Bradley Avenue around 9 p.m. on Friday.

Police on the scene confirmed to FOX61 that they were investigating a shooting, but could not provide information about the severity of injuries or any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX61 for updates.

