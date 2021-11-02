Deported man wanted for sex assault arrested after returning to Meriden

Police said German Miranda-Tapia had been deported before the investigation finished back in 2020, but he soon returned to the city.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man wanted in connection to the sexual assault of a child for four years is under arrest as he made his way back to Meriden after being deported.

Police said the investigation began in February 2020, following allegations of numerous sexual assaults of a child between 2016 and 2020. Due to the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 37-year-old German Miranda-Tapia.

Meriden police said Miranda-Tapia had been deported from the United States, for unrelated matters, before police could finish the investigation.

However, Miranda-Tapia returned to Meriden in October 2020, according to police.

After surveillance efforts done by members of the Special Crimes Unit, Major Crimes Unit, Crime Suppression Unit, and SWAT – Miranda-Tapia was taken into custody Monday.

Miranda-Tapia was charged with three counts of sexual assault in the first degree, criminal attempt at sexual assault in the third degree, risk of injury/impairing the morals of children.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

