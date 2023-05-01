1 killed, 1 injured in Meriden crash on I-691

Police said one of the pick-up trucks was trying to pass another when it instead crashed into it.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Waterbury man is dead after his pick-up truck and another crashed on Interstate 691 in Meriden over the weekend.

The crash happened Sunday around 9:15 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway.

Officials said that just under a mile west of exit 3, a Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn attempted to pass another pick-up truck on the left. The Dodge collided with the driver's side of the other truck and spun out of control across the highway to the right.

The Dodge then crashed into the cable barrier in the righthand shoulder, traveling down the roadside embankment. Going down the embankment, the Dodge rolled over and stopped after colliding with a tree.

One of the people inside the Dodge, 35-year-old Javier Rosado-Toro, was thrown from the truck. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The other person inside Dodge was taken to St. Mary's Hospital after they were seriously injured.

The driver of the other pick-up truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by state police. If anyone has information regarding this crash or may have witnessed it, they're asked to contact Trooper McCue at Troop I, 203-393-4200, or email daniel.mccue@ct.gov.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.