Meriden Police identify victim in fatal crash on Research Parkway

Meriden woman dies in a fatal crash while driving home from work.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A 19-year-old Meriden woman died Saturday, March 19, after colliding with a tree on the Research Parkway, according to a police report.

Meriden Police received multiple phone calls of a motor vehicle crash in the area at 2:53 a.m. Emergency Services arrived at the scene to find Yanilis Santiago of Middletown in her vehicle flipped upside down.

According to the report, Santiago was traveling home after work at a high rate of speed when she lost control of her vehicle between Pomeroy Ave and East Main Street. Her vehicle veered to the right side of the roadway in the area of 157 Research Parkway before striking a tree.

Hunters Ambulance and Meriden Fire Department extricated Santiago and transported her to MidState Medical Center. She later died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Meriden Police closed off the area of Research Parkway for approximately five hours as the Crash Reconstruction Team investigated the crash. It has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or might have other information is asked to call the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6201.

