Man has minor injuries after being shot on Rt. 15 in Meriden

Troopers were called to a report of a shooting after a road rage incident which had occurred on Rt. 15 in the area of Exit 67W.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MERIDEN, Conn — Police are investigating a shooting following a road rage incident that happened on Route 15, the Wilbur Cross Parkway that left a man with minor injuries.

Officials said at 3:21 p.m., Connecticut State Troopers were called to a report of a shooting incident which had occurred on Rt. 15 in the area of Exit 67W in Meriden.

The victim, a man, met with troopers at a Cumberland Farms location on Broad Street. EMS responded for a report of a minor injury and the complainant declined to be taken to a hospital.

The man told to troopers that the operator of a dark colored SUV verbally threatened him. Then the driver fired a handgun in his direction, causing a minor injury to the man, before the suspect fled from the scene.

Police said this could be related to a road-rage incident. The Central District Major Crime Squad is assisting with the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.