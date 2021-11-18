Meriden man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Police said a group of motorcyclists was speeding on Broad Street and performing stunts before the crash occurred.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he crashed into the front of a Jeep, police said.

The crash happened Wednesday night just after 10 p.m., near the Shell gas station on Broad Street.

According to police, a group of four motorcyclists was traveling south on Broad Street, speeding, and recklessly performing stunts in the road. Police said only one of the bikes had a working headlight.

A Jeep Wrangler was driving north on Broad Street and was going to turn into the gas station when one of the motorcycles, a Kawasaki KX450, slammed into the front end. Police said the motorcyclist had performed a wheelie just before the crash.

According to police, the three other motorcyclists first fled the scene but later returned. They took the downed bike and attempted to hide it behind the gas station. They then left the area in an unknown direction, police said.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

Police said 22-year-old Daivon Amar Rosa, the rider of the motorcycle, was taken to the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain for treatment.

The Meriden Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating this crash. Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact Officer Giambrone or Sergeant Stanley Zajac at 203-630-6201.

