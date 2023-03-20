One man dead in Meriden shooting

A woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries for treatment.

MERIDEN, Conn. — One man is dead after a shooting in Meriden Monday evening.

Police said at 6:00 PM, they were to the area of West Main Street at Lewis Avenue for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a man and a woman inside a parked vehicle in the immediate area. Also located inside the vehicle was a handgun. Both victims had apparent gunshot wounds and medical assistance was dispatched immediately. The man, who police said was 30 years old, died of his injuries at a nearby hospital. Police said they were not releasing his name at this time.

The woman, who will also not be identified at this time, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment.

Based upon their initial investigation, police said all parties involved in this incident were known to each other, they have all been located, and there is no further danger to the members of the community as a result of this incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Thomas Giannakopoulos at (203) 630-6339.

