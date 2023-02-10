One dead in Meriden crash

A motorcycle crashed into a car on Colony Street.

MERIDEN, Conn — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Meriden on Monday morning, according to police.

Police said they were called to Colony Street and Camp Street around 5:49 a.m. for a crash involving a car and a motorcycle, following numerous calls to 9-1-1.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find the motorcycle operator to have serious head injuries. The motorcycle was a 2008 Honda VTX 1800, and it was traveling north on Colony Street.

The operator of the motorcycle was taken to MidState Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

A 2003 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Camp Street making a left turn onto Colony Street when the motorcycle hit the driver's side of the Nissan. The woman driving the Nissan was taken by Hunter’s Ambulance to the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Meriden Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to call the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6201. Officer Joe Vasquez is the Investigator assigned to this crash or Sgt. C. Griffin.

