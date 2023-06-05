Person struck by Amtrak train on Berlin-Meriden line

This is the second time a person has been struck on rail tracks in the area in less than a week.

MERIDEN, Conn — Amtrak and the Meriden Police Department are investigating after a train struck a person on the tracks Monday morning, officials said.

According to Amtrak officials, Train 490 was traveling from New Haven to Springfield when around 9:45 a.m., a person who was trespassing on the tracks was struck by the train. The incident happened just north of Meriden on the Meriden-Berlin line.

No one aboard the train was reported injured, Amtrak officials said.

The collision comes nearly a week after another person was struck and killed on the tracks in Berlin.

On May 30, Berlin police were made aware of an incident on the train tracks that run adjacent to Kensington Road near the intersection of Surrey Lane.

Officers found that a person walking south on the train tracks had been struck by a CTrail Hartford Line train traveling south.

Officers found the victim, 23-year-old Amani Abele Ashley, of Bristol, with serious life-threatening injuries and began emergency care. Shortly after, Ashley was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported hearing the train sounding the horn continuously just before the collision.

Amtrak is reminding everyone that trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is a leading cause of rail-related deaths in the country, and railroad crossing incidents are the second.

"These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers. They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings," Amtrak said.

For more railroad safety information, please visit StayOffTheTracks.org.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.