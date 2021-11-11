Plainville and Meriden Veterans Day events honor those who served

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — Cities and towns across the state held ceremonies and events to honor veterans for Veterans Day.
One event took place in Plainville where a giant American flag was on display outside the community’s middle school.
“We put the flag up each and every year," said Plainville Fire Marshal Ronald Dievert. "We show off the equipment, we show them what is involved in the fire service, and just to send the message that we are here to support our veterans and everything we have gone through over the years."
Inside the middle school, the day got started with an indoor parade of veterans. Hundreds of students from sixth to eighth grade said thank you to the men and women who have served our country.
“I think it is great that they do this every year," said veteran and dad, Nick Wartonick. "I have gone in to talk to their class in elementary school about the military. Just seeing the town come out and do this for us and all the vets – it is just nice to have the appreciation.”
“I mean, he volunteers for everything," said Wartonick’s son Ryan. "He helps me with everything I do, he taught me how to do stuff. Can’t really ask for much more."
In Meriden, the sun was shining along Veterans Memorial Boulevard where a ceremony was held Thursday morning.
“The City of Meriden fully supports the contributions we have made ever since the revolutionary war,” said attendee, Steve Gorman.
The event was organized by American Legion Post 45.
“Let’s remember our veterans what they do every day, the sacrifices they have made for our freedom and the wonderful country we live in,” said veteran and organizer Bob Williams.
