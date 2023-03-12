1 woman killed in crash after vehicle strikes driver's door in Meriden

Police ask that any witnesses to the crash or anyone with video surveillance call the police department at 203-630-6201.

MERIDEN, Conn. — One woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Meriden early Sunday morning, police said.

Police said that they are an investigating a fatal incident involving two white Acuras that were traveling westbound on Main Street in South Meriden around 3:30 a.m.

One of the Acuras began turning left into a driveway on Main St when the other came up from behind and struck the vehicle in the area of the driver's door, police said.

Police identified the woman, Denisse Acosta, 53, of Meriden, as the driver of the Acura that was struck while turning. Acosta had to be freed from her vehicle before she was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and refused medical treatment, police said.

Meriden police ask that any witnesses to the crash or anyone with video surveillance to call the police department at 203-630-6201.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.