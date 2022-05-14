x
Meriden

Shooting at Meriden bar under police investigation

Police saw blood in front of the building and found at least one shell casing.
Credit: FOX61
file photo

MERIDEN, Conn. — A victim is recovering after being shot at a bar in Meriden overnight Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to the Tequila Galore Bar on North Colony Road in Meriden just after 1 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

Police saw blood in front of the building and found at least one shell casing. The victim was not found at the scene, police said.

A call later informed police that a gunshot victim was dropped off at Midstate Medical Center, and police determined the patient was the victim of the shooting at the bar.

The victim is being treated for non-life-threating injuries, police said.

The investigation remains active. It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

Any witnesses or anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Meriden police detective Giannakopoulos at 203-630-6339 or tgiannakopoulos@meridenct.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

