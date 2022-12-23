Public works crews race against the clock to treat roads before drastic drop in temperatures

The rain made it difficult for crews to pre-treat roads across the state.

MERIDEN, Conn. — The last-minute rush before Christmas was forced to slow down significantly thanks to concerns over slippery roads.

"Just go slow, take it easy, watch the road in front of you, " said Sheila Pappas of Meriden.

The rain that poured over Connecticut stopped just before temperatures took a dive, making for some slick spots.

"I’m noticing spots of ice on the roads, very patchy," Pappas said.

"As I’m driving I could start to see some black slicks so seeing the road treated made my travel a lot better," Rachel Smith of Meriden said.

However, crews had just a small window of time to get salt on the roads.

A late afternoon round of rain would’ve washed it all away, so crews had to wait until that passed, but also try to get out there before any water started freezing.

"When to get product on the road, when to wait, when to allow the wind to try to do its job to dry off the roads, it’s a little bit of a concert. And then on top of all of that, we monitor road temperatures," said John Lawlor, director of public works for the city of Meriden.

During a storm like this one, which brought rain, wind, and freezing temps crews face several challenges.

"It’s not just air temperature, it’s not just precipitation frozen or wet, it’s also road conditions. And it will vary from part of town to part of town. You’ll get some higher elevations, you’ll get some shaded areas, you’ll get some paths underneath highways that are a little bit colder or warmer than others," Lawlor said.

With temperatures staying below freezing into Saturday during a busy holiday weekend, officials want to remind everyone to take it slow.

"I think the thing that people need to be careful of is a lot of black ice. And a lot of areas that are puddles that are carrying a lot of water if you were to stop and try to brake on that spot when it’s frozen, you’re going to skid," Lawlor said.

