Meriden

Shelter-in-place in Meriden for police activity on Federal Street

A FOX61 crew on the scene observed Federal Street has been blocked off, with police, firefighters and ambulances on scene.
Credit: FOX61

MERIDEN, Conn. — A shelter-in-place is in effect for residents in the area of Federal Street in Meriden on Saturday morning, as police are active in the area.

The shelter-in-place will remain until "further notice" and people are asked to avoid the area, police said.

A FOX61 crew on the scene observed the area of Federal and Ridgefield Streets had been shut down, with police, firefighters and ambulances on the scene. A police tent has also been set up.

Police negotiated with someone who locked himself inside his home, Meriden police confirmed. He has since come out of the home "peacefully and he is not injured," police said around 10 a.m. Saturday.

He will be taken to an area hospital for evaluation, according to police. No charges will be filed at this time, police said.

This is a developing story.

