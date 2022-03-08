Homes, cars struck after 20 rounds fired in Meriden neighborhood: police

Police said one man was struck in the back by gunfire and bullet holes were found in houses and cars in the neighborhood.

MERIDEN, Conn. — One man is recovering after a shooting Monday night in Meriden, police said.

Police were called to the area of Lourdes Court and Andrews Street around 9:20 p.m. on the report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they did not find any victims shot. However, as investigators combed the area, they found bullet holes in multiple vehicles as well as in a number of homes in the area. At this time, police said at least 20 rounds were shot.

None of the gunshots struck anyone inside a home or car, police said.

A short time after officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, a man in his early 20s was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to his back.

According to police, the man reported being shot in the back while he was walking in the area of Lourdes Court and Andrews Street.

Police said the man had been shot by a person who had been in a passing vehicle. The vehicle reportedly had multiple people inside as it drove past the man, but police said at this time it's unclear if more than one person fired shots.

The unidentified man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering, police said. At this time it's unknown if the man was targeted.

Police said there has been an ongoing dispute between certain groups of young men who "frequent the Meriden community" but investigators said they are still looking to determine if there was any connection.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit or call 203-630-6253.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

