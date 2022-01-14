Meriden firefighters battle Evergreen Lane house fire with strong winds posing challenge

The strong winds played a part in making the damage worse.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Meriden firefighters took down a 2-alarm house fire late Friday afternoon, in which the strong winds played a part in making the damage worse, according to officials.

Firefighters were called to a home on the 100 block of Evergreen Lane. All units reported to the scene, and mutual aid covered the city.

Fire officials said four people got out of the house safely.

At one point, the sliding glass door at the back of the house broke due to the heat of the fire, and the wind blew the fire throughout the house, according to fire officials.

The initial cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

