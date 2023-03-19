Police seek suspect who vandalized Meriden train station

The damage happened late Friday.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police said a man entered the Meriden train station and caused a significant amount of damage to the building's furnishings Friday night.

Connecticut State Police said at 11:16 p.m. Friday, a man entered the Meriden Train Station. He was seen on security cameras vandalizing three video monitors, two electronic ticket vending machines, and then pulled the fire alarm.

Anyone who recognizes the individual depicted in the surveillance footage or observed the suspect in the area is urged to contact Trooper DeRosa by calling Troop I in Bethany at (203) 393-4200.

The station serves as a stop for Amtrak and the Hartford Line for CT Rail.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.