Suspect wanted in the death of a Meriden woman dead: Police

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshals, worked with Meriden police to "take Worthy into custody without further loss of life."

MERIDEN, Conn. — The suspect wanted in the death of a Meriden woman is dead, police said Tuesday.

Tyrese Worthy, 36, was identified as the suspect in the death of 37-year-old Dominique Curtis, who was found shot at a Meriden condo complex in late March.

Police also believe Worthy committed an armed carjacking on Preston Avenue, near the Interstate 91 on-ramp. Arrest warrants for the carjacking and homicide, as well as a probation violation warrant, were issued as police searched for Worthy.

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshals, worked with Meriden police to "take Worthy into custody without further loss of life." Meriden police were told overnight Tuesday that Worthy was found to have taken his own life in New Haven.

Meriden police said they take domestic violence cases seriously and urge those who are or know someone who may be in a violent relationship to ask for help.

