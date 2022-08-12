x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Meriden

Teen 'accidentally shot' while dad was showing him gun: Meriden police

Police determined the teen's dad was showing the teen the weapon when one shot from the 9mm handgun was discharged.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

MERIDEN, Conn. — A teen in Meriden was airlifted to a hospital after being "accidentally shot" with a handgun Friday afternoon, according to police.

Meriden police were called to a home on Forest Avenue just after 3 p.m.

Police found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot one time in the right side of his body near the shoulder/chest area. The teen was taken to the hospital via an ambulance and was later airlifted to a trauma center via Life Star.

RELATED: Hartford police arrest 5 people after police pursuit ending in Manchester

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Police determined the teen's dad was showing the teen the weapon when one shot from the 9mm handgun was discharged.

"The father was planning on getting his son acclimated with firearms in order to begin firearms training at a local gun range in the near future," police said.

RELATED: Man evades capture after police pursuit in Wethersfield: Police

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Meriden building demolished after roof collapses

Before You Leave, Check This Out