Teen 'accidentally shot' while dad was showing him gun: Meriden police

MERIDEN, Conn. — A teen in Meriden was airlifted to a hospital after being "accidentally shot" with a handgun Friday afternoon, according to police.

Meriden police were called to a home on Forest Avenue just after 3 p.m.

Police found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot one time in the right side of his body near the shoulder/chest area. The teen was taken to the hospital via an ambulance and was later airlifted to a trauma center via Life Star.

Police determined the teen's dad was showing the teen the weapon when one shot from the 9mm handgun was discharged.

"The father was planning on getting his son acclimated with firearms in order to begin firearms training at a local gun range in the near future," police said.

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

