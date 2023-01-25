Teen rescued from Meriden fire expected to make a full recovery

Mekhi McLean, 17, was pulled unconscious from the house fire and treated in a Bronx, New York hospital.

MERIDEN, Conn. — The teenage boy rescued from an explosive fire Saturday on Broad Street and Bunker Avenue in Meriden is expected to make a full recovery after being listed in critical, but stable condition.

Mekhi McLean, 17, was pulled unconscious from the house fire and treated in a Bronx, New York hospital.

McLean's sister, Shan Brown said her brother will make a full recovery.

Multiple family members were rescued from the fire by two good Samaritans, James Sadlowski and Dylan Saradeth who happened to be in the area around 4 p.m. when they saw the porch engulfed in flames. The two used their plumbing tools to break into the home and rescue the people inside.

The pair helped a mother and child escape the fire but were unable to go to the top floor where McLean was due to the growing dangerous conditions.

Fire crews were able to respond to the fire within minutes since the home was near a firehouse.

Four firefighters were treated for injuries from the fire.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

