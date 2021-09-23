Family and faith motivate young Meriden mom who needs a kidney

22-year-old Barietta Perez has seen a good portion of her life through a hospital window, but her family is pleading for someone to help change that.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A young woman’s mother and husband are in a desperate search to save her life.

The Meriden family is now reaching out to the community to find a living organ donor.



At just 22-years-old, Barietta Perez has seen a good portion of her life through a hospital window, but you can help change that.

People have two kidneys and need only one to live. It's a gift that Perez says is priceless.

For Barietta, its about love of family and faith in a higher power.

"Oh my God. It’s going to be great. Like a miracle," her mother, Barietta Rodriguez told FOX61 when asked what it would be like to get the phone call that a donor has been found.

It's that hope that has the Perez family praying for their living angel.

"Even just supporting me and sharing this message," Perez added. "That’s enough for me to appreciate them and love them and thank them."

She is just 22 years old, and needs a kidney.

"I've had a positive attitude throughout everything but I have my moments," she explained.

Her brother is a match, but he’s too young to donate.

"I don’t think we can wait that long," her mom added.

Barietta's mom, her husband Abraham and 2-year-old daughter Iradessa met with FOX61 outside Hartford Hospital, where Barietta is getting care. They talked about the road they have traveled together.

"She’s not fighting this by herself," her husband, Abraham Perez told FOX61.

"Imagine getting news that your 18-year0old doesn’t have much time," her mother added.

Barietta’s health problems started in her senior year of high school with headaches, vomiting and constantly being itchy.

The young mom explained having to deal with all of this her peers were in college or careers.

After a year, she finally got her diagnosis of kidney problems, followed by years of dialysis including a port for hemotherapy treatment. Now, age 22 - so young, and so much to live for.

Barietta plans to catch up on missed mom moments and a honeymoon that never happened.

"My wife tells me all the time, why are you with me? I tell her I don’t care if you have health issues. I’m still going to be with you until the end," her husband Abraham said.

Barrietta continues to fight the fight and wait for a phone call to give her a new lease on life.

"I’m going to be happy. We’re going to have a party and it’s going to be joyful," her husband added.

"It’s kind of hard to ask people to do that," Barietta said. "But if someone is willing to do that, words wouldn’t even be able to describe how thankful I would be."

To find out if you are a potential match for Barietta, the first step is to stop by Pink Nutrition at 235 Hanover Street in Meriden. The business is helping the family by hosting the donation packets that will get to process started.

Organ donations organizations told FOX61 that just like there is an increased need for blood donors, the pandemic has also increased the need for willing organ donors.

To learn more about organ donation in general and how to become an organ donor, check out the following organizations:

