Middlebury animal shelter needs all dogs adopted by end of the month

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Brass City Rescue Alliance announced Monday they will be closing their doors until further notice "due to medical circumstances".

The animal shelter on 2 Service Road in Middlebury is asking for help for animals that are in desperate need of a home.

"This is an emergency plea for help," said Brass City Animal Rescue in a Facebook post.

Every dog in the shelter needs to be adopted or in foster care within a month, according to the animal shelter.

PLEASE READ!! It is with a heavy heart that we announce our doors are closing until further notice. Due to medical... Posted by Brass City Rescue Alliance on Monday, October 10, 2022

"We are so sad to have to do this but we will be back, stronger than ever," the shelter said.

The dogs can also be viewed at Pet Finder, Adopt a Pet and Brass City Rescue's website.

