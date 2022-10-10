x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Haven County

Middlebury animal shelter needs all dogs adopted by end of the month

"We are so sad to have to do this but we will be back, stronger than ever," the shelter said.
Credit: Brass City Rescue Aliiance

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Brass City Rescue Alliance announced Monday they will be closing their doors until further notice "due to medical circumstances". 

The animal shelter on 2 Service Road in Middlebury is asking for help for animals that are in desperate need of a home. 

RELATED: Milford dog rescued after going for a swim

"This is an emergency plea for help," said Brass City Animal Rescue in a Facebook post

Every dog in the shelter needs to be adopted or in foster care within a month, according to the animal shelter. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

PLEASE READ!! It is with a heavy heart that we announce our doors are closing until further notice. Due to medical...

Posted by Brass City Rescue Alliance on Monday, October 10, 2022

"We are so sad to have to do this but we will be back, stronger than ever," the shelter said. 

RELATED: Community gets involved in naming NEADS service dog

The dogs can also be viewed at Pet Finder, Adopt a Pet and  Brass City Rescue's website

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Police investigate after Waterbury teen shot and killed

Before You Leave, Check This Out